Biden says 'stunned' by Iran protests, reiterates support

USA

BSS/AFP
15 October, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:30 am

Related News

Biden says 'stunned' by Iran protests, reiterates support

BSS/AFP
15 October, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:30 am
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate the Jewish New Year, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate the Jewish New Year, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

US President Joe Biden said Friday he was "stunned" by the mass protests in Iran, which has seen its biggest wave of demonstrations in years after the death of a young woman arrested by morality police.

"I want you to know that we stand with the citizens, the brave women of Iran," he said at a college in Irvine, California, addressing a group of protesters who had gathered holding "Free Iran" signs.

"It stunned me what it awakened in Iran. It awakened something that I don't think will be quieted for a long, long time," said Biden.

The protests were sparked by the 16 September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

More than 100 people have been killed since, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.

The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.

Biden spoke briefly about the Iran protests ahead of a speech on lowering costs for American families in Irvine, near Los Angeles, which has a large Persian community.

"Women all over the world are being persecuted in various ways, but they should be able to wear in God's name what they want to wear," said Biden.
Iran "has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights," he added.

"I want to thank you all for speaking out," he told the local Persian community.

World+Biz

Joe Biden / Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

2h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

20h | Panorama
Our Unmad lives

Our Unmad lives

23h | Splash
With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

14h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

20h | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

20h | Videos
Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back