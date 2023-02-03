Biden reaffirms US support for Jordan, Iraq in meeting, phone call

USA

BSS/AFP
03 February, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 10:32 am

Related News

Biden reaffirms US support for Jordan, Iraq in meeting, phone call

BSS/AFP
03 February, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 10:32 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

President Joe Biden on Thursday underlined his support for the legal "status quo" of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound in a meeting at the White House with Jordanian King Abdullah II.

Biden, the king and Crown Prince Hussein had a private lunch in which the US president "reaffirmed the close, enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan," the White House said. They also both spoke with Iraq's prime minister by phone.

Referring to growing tensions around the Al-Aqsa mosque -- located on a site venerated both by Muslims and Jews inside Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem -- Biden reaffirmed "the critical need to preserve the historic status quo."

Biden also recognized Jordan's "crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem," the White House said in a statement.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Biden reiterated the US position of "strong support for a two-state solution," also thanking King Abdullah "for his close partnership and the role he and Jordan play as a force for stability in the Middle East."

While with the king, Biden spoke by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani "to reaffirm US commitment to Iraq," the White House said.

Biden hailed Sudani's "efforts to strengthen Iraq's sovereignty and independence," the statement said, adding Biden expressed support for the country's "economic agenda and plans to ensure that Iraq's economy is delivering for the Iraqi people."

Biden and Sudani stressed their commitment to keeping the Islamic State extremist group from being able to "threaten the Iraqi people or regional and international security."

King Abdullah was invited to join the call, the White House said, and he "stressed Jordan's support for Iraq, including through joint strategic infrastructure projects."

Al-Aqsa mosque is the third-holiest place in Islam and the most sacred site to Jews, who refer to the compound as the Temple Mount.

Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there.

In recent years, a growing number of Jews, most of them Israeli nationalists, have covertly prayed at the compound, angering Palestinians. In January, the national security minister in Israel's new far-right government made his own visit to the site, sparking a torrent of international condemnation.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Joe Biden / Jordan / Iraq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

9m | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

1h | Earth
The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

2h | Panorama
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

16h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

14h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

17h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane