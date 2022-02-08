Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

USA

Reuters
08 February, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 08:41 am

Related News

Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

Whether the United States and Germany are on the same page over the $11 billion project has become a crucial question as the two major democracies lead NATO allies in pushback against Russian President Vladimir Putin

Reuters
08 February, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 08:41 am
US President Joe Biden meets with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, February 7, 2022. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden meets with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, February 7, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be halted if Russia invades Ukraine and stressed unity with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the West rallies to avert a war in Europe.

At a White House press conference with the new German leader, Biden, a longtime opponent of the decade-old pipeline project to Germany from Russia, said Russian forces crossing into Ukraine would trigger a shutdown.

"If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the ... border of Ukraine again, then there will be ... no longer a Nord Stream 2. We, we will bring an end to it," Biden said. Asked how, given the project is in German control, Biden said: "I promise you, we'll be able to do it."

Scholz said the United States and Germany had the same approach to Ukraine, to Russia and to sanctions, but did not directly confirm the Nord Stream 2 plans or mention the pipeline publicly by name over the course of his day-long visit.

Whether the United States and Germany are on the same page over the $11 billion project has become a crucial question as the two major democracies lead NATO allies in pushback against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. It denies it is planning an invasion. US officials say an attack could occur within days or weeks.

Scholz, under fire at home and abroad for what has been seen as insufficient leadership in the crisis, told reporters Russia would pay a very high price if it invaded Ukraine and said Germany and the United States had the same approach.

"We will be united. We will act together. And we will take all the necessary steps," Scholz said in English.

Even before the pipeline starts flowing, Germany uses Russian gas to cover half its needs. It delayed approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline until at least the second half of 2022, but has refused to cancel the nearly completed project. 'OFF RAMP' FOR PUTIN?

Biden and Scholz emphasized that they preferred diplomacy as a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Asked if Russia still had an "off ramp" from any crisis, Biden said yes.

Scholz, whose popularity has plunged 17 percentage points in recent weeks as tensions ratcheted up with Moscow, is due to visit both Ukraine and Russia next week, after meetings this week with Biden, European Union officials and the heads of Baltic states.

The Biden-Scholz relationship could be pivotal at a time when French President Emmanuel Macron has yet to declare if he will run in an election in three months, and while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is engulfed in a domestic crisis.

On Monday, Macron met with Putin and told the Russian leader he seeks to avoid war and build trust.

Scholz also met with key lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on Monday evening, including top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

Biden said he had no doubts about Germany's reliability as a partner and said Scholz had the United States' complete trust. "There is no doubt about Germany's partnership with the United States. None," Biden said.

Biden and US officials emphasized that Germany was the second largest donor of non-military assistance to Kyiv after the United States, and that they were planning sanctions against Russia together.

Details of the sanctions package are still being finalized, but banning Russia from the SWIFT financial transaction system remains an option, a US official said.

Steven Sokol, president of the American Council on Germany, said Scholz needed to clarify Germany's position on Nord Stream 2 and show more "creativity" in providing assistance to Ukraine, short of sending in weapons.

"Germany has to understand that if it wants to be more of a player on the world stage and carry more responsibility, then with that comes taking more action," Sokol said. "In order to be a leader, Germany has to do more."

Top News / World+Biz

Biden / Nord Stream 2 / Russia / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

23h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

23h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

23h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

18h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

18h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

18h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad