Biden outlines consequences to Xi if China aids Russia in Ukraine: White House

USA

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 12:28 pm

Related News

Biden outlines consequences to Xi if China aids Russia in Ukraine: White House

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 12:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

US President Joe Biden described to China's President Xi Jinping in a phone call Friday "implications and consequences" if Beijing provides material support to Russia as it attacks Ukrainian cities and civilians, the White House said.

"The President underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between our two countries," the White House said in a statement.

World+Biz

US-China / US President Joe Biden / Chinese President Xi Jinping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

22h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

25m | Videos
President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

30m | Videos
Top photos of the week by Reuters

Top photos of the week by Reuters

40m | Videos
Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

50m | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh