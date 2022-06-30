Biden offers fresh aid to Ukraine as NATO prepares for long fight

USA

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:46 pm

Related News

Biden offers fresh aid to Ukraine as NATO prepares for long fight

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:46 pm
A general view of the round table of a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A general view of the round table of a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States will provide another $800 million in weapons and military aid to Ukraine, hailing the courage of Ukrainians since Russia invaded in February.

Speaking after a NATO summit that saw the alliance also agree to take in Finland and Sweden, Biden said the United States and its NATO allies were united in standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don't know how it's going to end, but it will not end with Russia defeating in Ukraine," Biden told a news conference. "Ukraine has already dealt a severe blow to Russia."

Biden, who appeared to be readying allies for a long conflict in Ukraine despite talk in March of a possible victory, added: "We are going to support Ukraine for as long as it takes." He declined to give more details.

The pending formal announcement of more weapons would comes on top of the more than $6.1 billion already announced by the United States since Russia forces rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and brought full-scale war back to Europe.

The plans for fresh aid, as NATO repositions itself again on a Cold War footing with a massive forces build-up, came as Ukrainians used Howitzers to retake Snake Island. read more

Biden had earlier pledged more American troops, warplanes and warships for Europe as NATO agreed to strengthen its deterrents, putting more than 300,000 troops on high alert from the middle of next year.

"The US is doing exactly what I said we would do if Russia invaded, enhance our force posture in Europe," Biden said. "The United States is rallying the world to stand with Ukraine."

RUSSIAN REPRISALS?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said London would provide another 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, while his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said France would soon deliver six more CAESAR guns.

Britain's contribution includes air defence systems and new electronic warfare equipment, taking support to more than 2.3 billion pounds since Moscow's invasion, a financial sum the British government said was second only to US aid.

Putin did not appear ready to withdraw or negotiate the terms of a peace deal, Johnson said.

"There doesn't seem to be anything to talk about. Because it's not only that the Ukrainian people would find it very difficult to do a deal, Putin isn't even offering a deal," Johnson told a news conference.

In the biggest shift in European security in decades, Finland and Sweden will sign the formal accession protocol next Tuesday to join NATO, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, although ratification could take a year.

Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would respond in kind if NATO deployed troops or infrastructure in Finland or Sweden, whose decision to join NATO was prompted by Moscow's decision to wage war in Ukraine. The Kremlin calls it a "special operation".

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the West needed to be ready, particularly in terms of possible attacks on Finnish, Sweden and NATO computer networks. "Of course, we have to expect some kind of surprises from Putin, but I doubt that he is attacking Sweden or Finland directly," she said.

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda added: "This is the style of this (Russian) regime, to try to scare us."

FIGHTING ON ALL FLANKS
While the three-day summit was dominated by NATO's response to Russia's war in Ukraine, host Spain urged allies to consider a bigger role for the alliance in North Africa and the Sahel.

NATO was created in 1949 to defend against the Soviet Union.

Western powers are concerned about a spike in violence in Mali, where the country's ruling military junta, backed by Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, is battling an Islamist insurgency that spills into neighbouring countries in the African region known as the Sahel.

France, whose military policy has long been focused on NATO's south, said in February that it would pull out 2,400 troops, after relations with the junta turned sour.

At Spain's urging, with support from Italy, NATO's new, 10-year master document, the "strategic concept" cites terrorism and migration as elements to monitor, and points to the southern flank as a new source of risk to stability.

Britain's Johnson said he would support a bigger NATO role in the Sahel, although he did not go into details.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the region "is the epicentre of global terrorism".

"If the threat were very present and very concrete, we could see a reinforcement of military deployment on the southern border as we are seeing in the east," he said.

($1 = 0.8228 pounds)

World+Biz

US / Biden / aid / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

9h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

12h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

13h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

43m | Videos
Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

1h | Videos
Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

3h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years