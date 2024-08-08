Biden 'not confident' of peaceful power transition if Trump loses election

USA

Reuters
08 August, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 12:55 pm

US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the South Lawn of the White House before departing on travel to Wilmington, Delaware in Washington, US, August 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo
US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the South Lawn of the White House before departing on travel to Wilmington, Delaware in Washington, US, August 2, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was not confident about a peaceful transfer of power in the United States if Republican Donald Trump loses the Nov. 5 presidential election.

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," Biden said in an interview with CBS News when asked whether he thought there would be a peaceful transfer of power after the vote.

"He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it. All this stuff about if we lose there'd be a bloodbath," Biden added. 

During a March campaign appearance in Ohio, Trump warned of a "bloodbath" if he fails win the election. At the time Trump was discussing the need to protect the US auto industry from overseas competition, and Trump later said he was referring to the auto industry when he used the term.

Trump has falsely claimed he won the 2020 election against Biden and was criminally charged in Washington, DC, and Georgia with illegally trying to overturn the results.

Biden dropped out of the campaign last month after fellow Democrats called for him to step aside following a poor debate performance against Trump that raised questions about the Democratic president's age and health.

Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris, has since captured the Democratic nomination and is running against Trump.  

