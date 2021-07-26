Biden nominates top prosecutors, including one to oversee 6 Jan. riot cases

USA

Reuters
26 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 10:18 pm

Related News

Biden nominates top prosecutors, including one to oversee 6 Jan. riot cases

Matthew Graves, a former federal prosecutor now with the corporate law firm DLA Piper, is Biden's choice to run the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, which has been overwhelmed with a flood of cases stemming from the riots

Reuters
26 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 10:18 pm
Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

US President Joe Biden on Monday nominated a slate of eight people to serve as US attorneys, including the top federal prosecutor who will oversee the Jan. 6 Capitol riots cases if he is confirmed, and a progressive prosecutor in Massachusetts.

Matthew Graves, a former federal prosecutor now with the corporate law firm DLA Piper, is Biden's choice to run the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, which has been overwhelmed with a flood of cases stemming from the riots.

Federal prosecutors have arrested more than 535 people on charges of taking part in the violence, in which followers of then-President Donald Trump fought police, smashed windows and sent members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for safety.

Graves earlier in his career served as a prosecutor in the same US Attorney's Office he would lead, securing a guilty plea from former US Representative Jesse Jackson Jr for misusing campaign funds and investigating banks for sanctions violations.

Biden also nominated Rachael Rollins, a local prosecutor in Boston who is part of a growing national movement of "progressive prosecutors" who support efforts to eliminate racial disparities by rejecting the traditional "tough on crime" culture that has led to the disproportionate incarceration of Black men.

The nominations must be confirmed by the US Senate.

Rollins, who earlier in her career worked as a federal prosecutor, was elected in 2018 as the first Black woman to serve as the district attorney in Suffolk County, which covers Boston. She would be the first Black woman to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts.

Rollins campaigned on a promise to decline prosecution for some low-level crimes, and she had been vocal about the need for police reform even before the nationwide protests following the May killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Some other progressive district attorneys have also been under consideration to serve as US attorneys.

Other nominees to serve as US attorneys include Erek Barron for the District of Maryland, Nicholas Brown for the Western District of Washington, Clifford Johnson for the Northern District of Indiana, Zachary Myers for the Southern District of Indiana, Trini Ross for the Western District of New York and Vanessa Waldref for the Eastern District of Washington.

World+Biz

Capitol Hill Riots / Biden Presidency

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

2
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

5
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds