Biden leads vigil for US mass shooting victims

USA

BSS/AFP
08 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:53 am

Related News

Biden leads vigil for US mass shooting victims

BSS/AFP
08 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:53 am
Biden leads vigil for US mass shooting victims

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday led a moment of silence at a vigil for victims of gun violence and urged a ban on military style weapons commonly used in mass shootings.

Biden addressed the Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence at a Washington, DC, church, saying that the increasingly frequent mass shootings are tearing the country apart.

It's "violence that rips at the very soul, at the very soul of this nation," a somber Biden said.

Reflecting on his own family tragedy, including losing his first wife and infant daughter in a car accident, then one of his sons to cancer, Biden said he could empathize with survivors of mass murders, like the 2012 massacre in a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school that left 26 people dead. Twenty of them were children aged six or seven.

"Everyone's different but I know that feeling. You know, it's like a black hole in the middle of your chest. You're being dragged into it. You never know where there's a way out," the visibly moved president said.

Biden noted that in his first two years in office he had managed to get Congress to pass the "most significant gun law passed in 30 years but it's still not enough." The law expands background checks and reinforces measures to get firearms out of the hands of potentially dangerous people.

Biden again called for resurrecting a far stricter law which expired in 2004, banning military style rifles with large capacity magazines. This would include the AR-15 rifle, which is a best seller among legitimate gun enthusiasts but regularly crops up as the weapon of choice in mass shootings.

"A lot of people's lives were saved" when the law went into effect in the 1990s, he said.

An assault weapons ban has been blocked largely by Republican opposition, citing the constitutional right to gun ownership. The Biden presidency saw the House of Representatives pass a ban in 2022, but it was unable to pass in the Senate, due to an only razor-thin Democratic majority.

Since then, Congress has not been able to get a new ban passed but Biden insisted: "We can do it again."

He was introduced at the church by Jackie Hegarty, who was seven years old when she survived the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre in Newtown and is now 17 and an activist.

"I heard and saw things no child, no person should ever have to see," she said, before Biden spoke.

"The last 10 years have not been easy, but living my life honoring the victims has helped," she said. "Many elected officials lack the courage to pass common sense laws. Thankfully we have a president who does more than send thoughts and prayers."

World+Biz

Joe Biden / US mass shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

38m | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI driven solution to eye care

33m | Panorama
Recessions lead the investors to take money out of stocks and other risky investments, and are willing to accept low returns in safe, long-term fixed income investments. Photo: Reuters

What the inverted yield curve says about the next recession

Now | Panorama
Photo: Collected from Sailor

Scooter Carnival: Sailor Gentleman’s Ride 2022

43m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

18m | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

12h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

12h | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points