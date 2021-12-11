Biden jokes about poor cooking skills in late-night TV debut on 'Tonight Show'

USA

Reuters
11 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 05:06 pm

Related News

Biden jokes about poor cooking skills in late-night TV debut on 'Tonight Show'

"We come from middle-class backgrounds ... We're not used to people waiting on us," he said. "We can make our own eggs or pour a bowl of ..."

Reuters
11 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 05:06 pm
Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP
Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

US President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, vowed to combat inflation and joked about his lack of cooking skills during his first late-night TV appearance on NBC's "Tonight Show" on Friday.

Biden, 79, told host Jimmy Fallon that he and first lady Jill Biden had convinced the White House staff to let them make their own breakfast at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"We come from middle-class backgrounds ... We're not used to people waiting on us," he said. "We can make our own eggs or pour a bowl of ..."

"You make your own eggs?" Fallon interrupted Biden.

"Well, I don't. Jill does," the president chuckled, adding that when she was young, his daughter once told an interviewer: "My daddy can't do much. He can boil water and make 'pasghetti'."

It was a rare interview for Biden, who has faced criticism for failing to meet with reporters for more regular news conferences or interviews.

Biden has held just six solo and three joint news conferences since taking office, compared to 35 solo news conferences and one joint event held by former President Donald Trump in his final year in office, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Asked how seriously he took approval ratings after watching his own drop steadily over the past year, Biden quipped: "Well, not anymore."

He said it was his job to address Americans' anxiety about the pandemic and inflation. "No one should feel sorry for me," he said.

Biden said he hoped both Covid and inflation would be "under control" by this time next year, and urged millions of Americans who have not gotten vaccinated to do their part to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"The bottom line is, the way to avoid this virus is to get two shots and then get the booster shot," he said. "It will make a gigantic difference ... it's patriotic to get it done."

Biden said it would be tough to win congressional passage of his $1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill with no Republican support and even some Democrats not fully on board. He said he still hoped it could pass this year and vowed to "keep at it" until it passed.

Top News / World+Biz

Joe Biden / Biden / Biden cooking / Biden show

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

6h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

5h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

6h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

21h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

21h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’