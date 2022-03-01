Biden holds call with Western leaders

USA

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 12:40 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 12:43 am

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has held a call with allies to discuss Russia's war on Ukraine.

Joining the call were Canada's PM Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian PM Mario Draghi, Japan's PM Fumio Kishida, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and UK PM Boris Johnson.

We'll bring you more details from the call as we get them.

