Biden doubles US purchase of Pfizer Covid therapeutic pills

USA

BSS/AFP
05 January, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 10:01 am

Related News

Biden doubles US purchase of Pfizer Covid therapeutic pills

The FDA regulatory body granted emergency use authorization on December 22 for Pfizer's Paxlovid tablets

BSS/AFP
05 January, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 10:01 am
Paxlovid, a Pfizer&#039;s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on November 16, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Paxlovid, a Pfizer's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on November 16, 2021. Photo :Reuters

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday a doubling of US government purchases of new Pfizer therapeutic pills designed to combat the worst effects of Covid-19.
 
At a meeting with his White House pandemic response team, Biden said the new order will take the stockpile to 20 million from 10 million pills.
 
"These pills are going to dramatically decrease hospitalizations and deaths," he said. "We already placed the largest order in the world. Now I'm doubling that order."

The FDA regulatory body granted emergency use authorization on December 22 for Pfizer's Paxlovid tablets.

The initial government purchase of 10 million antiviral treatments, which are aimed at those facing a high-risk from Covid-19, cost $5.3 billion.

The United States, like other countries around the world, is seeing a huge surge in infections from the Covid Omicron variant. So far, also in keeping with data internationally, the strain seems mostly only to cause serious illness in those who have not been vaccinated.

"This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Biden said.

"Be concerned about Omicron but don't be alarmed," he added. However, "if you're unvaccinated... some will die, needlessly die."
 

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / World+Biz

Biden / Pfizer / Covid therapeutic pills

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

51m | Panorama
Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

22h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

23h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

18h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

18h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

18h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership