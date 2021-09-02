Biden declares emergency in California over Caldor fire

USA

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 10:45 am

Related News

Biden declares emergency in California over Caldor fire

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 10:45 am
US President Joe Biden attends a virtual briefing on Hurricane Ida with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and governors and mayors from states and cities impacted by the storm, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building?s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
US President Joe Biden attends a virtual briefing on Hurricane Ida with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and governors and mayors from states and cities impacted by the storm, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building?s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California and ordered federal assistance to boost local responders' efforts to battle the Caldor fire, the White House said on Wednesday.

The fire has been burning in the Sierra Nevada range since mid-August and still threatens homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe, abetted by gusty winds and bone-dry conditions.

Biden's action authorises co-ordination of disaster relief measures by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the White House added.

World+Biz

USA / Caldor fire / california

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

19h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

19h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

19h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends