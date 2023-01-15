Biden declares emergency for California due to winter storms

A road sign is seen next to a country highway on agricultural land amid flooding from the Salinas River, in Salinas, California, US, January 13, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Saturday, as storms have pounded the Golden State since 26 December, killing at least 19 people and bringing floods, power outages, mudslides, evacuations and road closures.

Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides, the White House said in a statement.

The president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties, it said.