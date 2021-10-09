Biden congratulates Nobel-winning journalists for checking 'the abuse of power'

USA

BSS/AFP
09 October, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 11:19 am

Related News

Biden congratulates Nobel-winning journalists for checking 'the abuse of power'

"They have been tenacious in founding independent media outlets and defending them against forces that seek their silence."

BSS/AFP
09 October, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 11:19 am
US President Joe Biden addresses to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US, April 28, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
US President Joe Biden addresses to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US, April 28, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

US President Joe Biden on Friday congratulated investigative journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for winning the Nobel Peace Prize for their work promoting freedom of expression.

"Ressa and Muratov have pursued the facts -- tirelessly and fearlessly," Biden said in a statement. "They have worked to check the abuse of power, expose corruption, and demand transparency.

"They have been tenacious in founding independent media outlets and defending them against forces that seek their silence."

Top News / World+Biz

Biden / Nobel / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

39m | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users