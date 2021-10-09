Biden congratulates Nobel-winning journalists for checking 'the abuse of power'

US President Joe Biden addresses to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US, April 28, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

US President Joe Biden on Friday congratulated investigative journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for winning the Nobel Peace Prize for their work promoting freedom of expression.

"Ressa and Muratov have pursued the facts -- tirelessly and fearlessly," Biden said in a statement. "They have worked to check the abuse of power, expose corruption, and demand transparency.

"They have been tenacious in founding independent media outlets and defending them against forces that seek their silence."