Biden, citing 'critical window,' announces $800 million more military aid for Ukraine

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 08:45 pm

Biden is scheduled to address Americans from the White House Roosevelt Room at 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT). The US official said he will share an update on American efforts to support the people of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden discusses the United States&#039; response to Russian invasion of Ukraine and warns CEOs about potential cyber attacks from Russia at Business Roundtable&#039;s CEO Quarterly Meeting in Washington, DC, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden discusses the United States' response to Russian invasion of Ukraine and warns CEOs about potential cyber attacks from Russia at Business Roundtable's CEO Quarterly Meeting in Washington, DC, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

USA President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had authorized another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, citing a "critical window" in the conflict as Russia sets the stage for the next phase in the war.

He said the new package will include heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and tactical drones.

US officials have said Ukraine needs heavy artillery, long-range rocket systems and anti-ship missiles.

On Wednesday, Biden convened US military leaders in an annual White House gathering that took on special significance as the war enters a risky new phase.

Opening the meeting, Biden touted the toughness of the Ukrainian military and said that NATO's unity had shocked Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has said it has entered a new stage of its operation and is methodically seeking to "liberate" the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Western allies anticipate Russia's campaign could last many months, grind to a stalemate and test the battlefield capabilities of Ukrainian fighters.

Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" on 24 Feb. to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.

US forces are not fighting in Ukraine but are indirectly engaged, arming, training and financing its forces.

The US aid announced last week included artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and unmanned coastal defense boats, broadening the scope of materiel sent to Kyiv to include new types of heavy equipment.

If this week's aid package is as large as expected, it would bring total US military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in to well over $3 billion.

After Biden's announcement, he is to fly to the Pacific Northwest on a two-day trip to promote his domestic agenda.

