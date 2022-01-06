Biden to call out Trump's 'singular responsibility' for 6 January attacks

Reuters
06 January, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 10:42 am

US President Donald Trump pauses as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, June 1, 2017. Photo :Reuters
US President Donald Trump pauses as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, June 1, 2017. Photo :Reuters

President Joe Biden will tell Americans that his predecessor, Donald Trump, carries "singular responsibility" for the deadly 6 January attack on the Capitol when he marks the first anniversary of the assault on Thursday, the White House said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, both Democrats, will speak on Thursday morning at the US Capitol, one year after a mob loyal to Trump raided the complex in a failed attempt to stop the certification of Electoral College votes that officially delivered Biden's election victory.

Biden and his top aides have been reluctant to talk directly about Trump since the former senator took office last January, even as the Republican former president continued to spread lies about his election loss, and Democrats, historians and civil rights activists have grown increasingly concerned about the future of the nearly 250-year-old representative democracy. Thursday's speech comes after Biden spent months encouraging Americans to unite against the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuild together after weather disasters.

