Biden asks Americans to be 'a beacon to the world'

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 07:30 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 07:33 am

Biden asks Americans to be 'a beacon to the world'

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

US President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Americans to unify behind Israel and Ukraine and send the nations tens of billions of tax dollars, using a prime time address to make the case that the United States must remain "a beacon to the world" and a threat to all enemies of democracy.

He also pleaded to those in America and abroad to reject hate in all of its forms.

Here are some excerpts from the speech.

"American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with. You put all that risk if we walk away from Ukraine, turn our backs on Israel. Just not worth it."

"When terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction. They keep going and the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising. So we don't stop Putin's appetite for power and control Ukraine. He won't limit himself just to Ukraine."

"Hamas and Putin represent different threats but they share this in common – they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy."

"We must, without equivocation, denounce anti-Semitism. We must also without equivocation, denounce Islamophobia. To all of you hurting, those of you hurting, I want you to know: I see you. You belong. And I want to say this to you: You're all America. You're all America."

"When I was in Israel yesterday, I said that when America experienced the hell of 9/11, we felt enraged as well. While we sought and got justice, we made mistakes. So I caution the Government of Israel not to be blinded by rage. And here in America, let's not forget who we are. We reject all forms, all forms of hate, whether against Muslim, Jews or anyone.

"We can't ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have an opportunity."

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

