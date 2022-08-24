Biden announces $3B in military aid for Ukraine

24 August, 2022, 06:10 pm
24 August, 2022

Even today, it is not obvious how the Democrats could nominate someone stronger than Biden in 2024. PHOTO: Reuters
Even today, it is not obvious how the Democrats could nominate someone stronger than Biden in 2024. PHOTO: Reuters

The United States is providing Kyiv nearly $3 billion for weapons and equipment in Washington's "biggest tranche of security assistance to date", U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, six months after Russia invaded Ukraine. 

The approximately $2.98 billion in military aid "will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term", Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

