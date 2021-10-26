Biden to announce up to $102 mln in funding for US-ASEAN partnership

USA

Reuters
26 October, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 04:56 pm

Related News

Biden to announce up to $102 mln in funding for US-ASEAN partnership

The US funding will go towards health, climate, economic and educational programs, a White House factsheet said

Reuters
26 October, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 04:56 pm
The US funding will go towards health, climate, economic and educational programs, a White House factsheet said
The US funding will go towards health, climate, economic and educational programs, a White House factsheet said

US President Joe Biden will announce plans to provide up to $102 million to expand the US strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a virtual summit with the 10-nation bloc on Tuesday, the White House said.

The US funding will go towards health, climate, economic and educational programs, a White House factsheet said.

Of the total, $40 million will go to an initiative to help address the current Covid-19 pandemic and strengthen ASEAN's ability to prevent, detect and respond to future outbreaks of infectious diseases, it said.

A further $20.5 million will go to help tackle the climate crisis and up to $20 million to support cooperation on trade and innovation. Another $17.5 million is earmarked for education projects and $4 million to promote gender equality and equity, it said.

Biden's participation in the virtual summit will mark the first time in four years that Washington will engage at the top level with a bloc that it sees as key to its strategy of pushing back against China.

On Wednesday, Biden will also take part in the broader East Asia Summit, which brings together ASEAN and other nations in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior official of the US administration said.

World+Biz

ASEAN / Joe Biden / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

8h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

8h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

8h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF