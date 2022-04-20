Biden administration will appeal lifting of mask mandate, if CDC agrees

USA

Reuters
20 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 09:22 am

Related News

Biden administration will appeal lifting of mask mandate, if CDC agrees

Reuters
20 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 09:22 am
A person walks in Times Square after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidelines regarding outdoor mask wearing and vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person walks in Times Square after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidelines regarding outdoor mask wearing and vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

US President Joe Biden's administration said on Tuesday it would appeal a judge's ruling ending a mask mandate on airplanes if public health officials deem it necessary to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to whom the administration was deferring, said that it would continue to study whether the mandates were still needed. The mandates apply to planes, trains and other public transportation and, prior to Monday's ruling, had been due to expire on May 3.

"We will continue to assess the need for a mask requirement in those settings, based on several factors, including the US Covid-19 community levels, risk of circulating and novel variants, and trends in cases and disease severity," a CDC spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said it would appeal Monday's ruling by US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful, if the CDC determined the mandate was needed to protect public health.

The ruling overturned a key presidential effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"If CDC concludes that a mandatory order remains necessary for the public's health after that assessment, the Department of Justice will appeal the district court's decision," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The CDC reiterated that it recommends that people wear masks on public transportation while indoors.

That came hours after Biden, on a trip to New Hampshire, answered a question about whether people should continue to wear masks on planes, by saying, "It's up to them."

Monday's court decision, made in response to a lawsuit filed last year in Tampa, Florida, means the CDC's public transportation masking order is no longer in effect, a US official said.

It comes as Covid-19 infections are rising in the United States, and more than 400 people are dying daily from the airborne disease, based on the latest seven-day average.

The ruling followed a string of judgments against Biden administration directives to fight the infectious disease that has killed nearly 1 million Americans, including vaccination or Covid testing mandates for employers.

"Public health decisions shouldn't be made by the courts. They should be made by public health experts," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

World+Biz

Biden administration / US President Joe Biden / Facemask / mask mandate / US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

39m | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

39m | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

59m | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

54m | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

15h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

15h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

17h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target