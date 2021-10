A Rivercat ferry passes by the Royal Australian Navy's Collins-class submarine HMAS Waller as it leaves Sydney Harbour on May 4, 2020. The Australian government has considered extending the life of the Collins class as it examines the fate of its next-generation sub program. Photo :Reuters

A defence pact between Australia, the United States and Britain will ensure peace, security and stability in the region, the commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command said on Thursday.

All nations understand the importance of this region to the global economy, Admiral John Aquilino told a joint news conference with the Philippines military.