Arizona man gets life sentence on murder conviction in starvation death of 6-year-old son

USA

AP
30 June, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 10:13 am

Related News

Arizona man gets life sentence on murder conviction in starvation death of 6-year-old son

An autopsy showed the boy weighed just 18 pounds (8.1 kilograms) when he died — well below average for his age. The manner of death was listed as a homicide

AP
30 June, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 10:13 am
Anthony Martinez. Photo: Collected
Anthony Martinez. Photo: Collected

A northern Arizona man has been sentenced to prison for the rest of his life on convictions including first-degree murder in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son, according to court proceedings.

A Coconino County judge sentenced Anthony Martinez, 28, on Friday to life in prison on the murder conviction, with additional prison sentences linked to child abuse and kidnapping convictions in the abuse of the deceased child and an older sibling.

Additionally, cumulative sentences of three years in prison were added on two convictions for aggravated assault, which can be served concurrently or credited against time served.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Arizona Daily Sun reported that Martinez declined to speak during the court hearing but wrote a letter to his children that was read aloud by a defence attorney, apologizing "for all the things I put you through."

Presiding Judge Ted Reed cited aggravating factors in sentencing Martinez, describing the crimes as especially heinous and cruel while Martinez was in a position of trust as the children's father. The judge also acknowledged that Martinez suffered through a traumatic childhood and that he had no prior felony convictions.

Authorities say the boy who died, Deshaun Martinez, was locked in a tiny bedroom closet for 16 hours a day over a month with his older brother as punishment for stealing food in the home at night while their parents slept.

An autopsy showed the boy weighed just 18 pounds (8.1 kilograms) when he died — well below average for his age. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

The boy's mother, Elizabeth Archibeque, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse and was sentenced in July 2023 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

World+Biz

Arizona man / murder / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

33m | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

22h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

In 24 years remittances sent by foreigners increased 37.25 times

In 24 years remittances sent by foreigners increased 37.25 times

1h | Videos
VW to invest up to $5bn in Tesla rival Rivian

VW to invest up to $5bn in Tesla rival Rivian

3h | Videos
Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

14h | Videos
Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

16h | Videos