Another mass shooting in US, President Joe Biden says 'enough'

President Joe Biden condemned the latest mass shooting in America. Photo: Bloomberg
President Joe Biden condemned the latest mass shooting in America. Photo: Bloomberg

President Joe Biden condemned Friday the latest mass shooting in America, saying there is so much gun violence that many killings do not even make the news anymore.

"Enough. We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings," Biden said in a statement a day after the shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina left five people dead and two wounded. The suspect detained in the case is only 15 years old.

