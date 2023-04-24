American Airlines aircraft catches fire mid-air

USA

TBS Report
24 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 10:28 pm

An American Airlines Boeing 757 aircraft takes off at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
An American Airlines Boeing 757 aircraft takes off at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A flight operated by American Airlines had to be rerouted after one of its engines caught fire in midair, allegedly due to a bird strike.

It performed an emergency landing in an airport in Ohio, American media have reported.

No casualties were reported during the incident.

The Phoenix-bound Flight 1958 returned to the airport in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday morning after the crew calmly reached out to controllers: "Mayday. Mayday. Mayday, American 1958. We've had a bird strike and an engine failure."

The Federal Aviation Administration has said bird strikes are a growing concern, due in part to increasing populations of large birds and their inability to hear quieter engines, reports CNN.

 

