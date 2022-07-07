Amazon makes Grubhub deal to give Prime members fee-free food

USA

Reuters
07 July, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 01:33 pm

Related News

Amazon makes Grubhub deal to give Prime members fee-free food

Globally, Amazon has said it has more than 200 million Prime members. It raised the annual cost of membership to $139 from $119 in the United States this year and has aimed to show the higher price-tag is worth it

Reuters
07 July, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 01:33 pm
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company&#039;s logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, 7 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, 7 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Amazon.com Inc has secured the right to buy a 2% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com's Grubhub and will offer no-fee access to the service for a year to US Prime members, hoping to boost subscriptions with a renewed push into meal delivery.

Announced ahead of Amazon's July "Prime Day" marketing blitz starting Tuesday, the deal lets the online retailer's loyalty club members use Grubhub without delivery fees on orders over $12 in more than 4,000 US cities.

Shares in Just Eat Takeaway rose more than 15% to 15.86 euros in Amsterdam trading. The deal is a major relief for Europe's largest meals company, whose stock had fallen 70% this year.

Shareholders have demanded it sell or find a partner for Grubhub, which it bought last year for $5.8 billion. Demand has waned since the height of the pandemic, and it has lost market share to Doordash and Uber Eats. 

Amazon will receive warrants representing 2% of Grubhub's shares, and an additional 13% of shares conditional on the deal bringing Grubhub enough customers.

Amazon's stock rose more than 1%, while Uber shares fell about 4% and Doordash tumbled about 7%. Just Eat Takeaway specified in a statement it continues to "explore the partial or full sale of Grubhub," though there is no certainty any deal will be reached.

In a note on the Amazon deal, analysts from JPMorgan said it would bring new customers and strengthen Grubhub's position in the United States, comparable to a partnership Amazon has in Britain with Just Eat rival Deliveroo.

"While Grubhub is now only a smaller part of Just Eat Takeaway's portfolio, representing about 20% of estimated 2023 revenues, this step improves JET's position in potentially selling (Grubhub)," analysts wrote.

Globally, Amazon has said it has more than 200 million Prime members. It raised the annual cost of membership to $139 from $119 in the United States this year and has aimed to show the higher price-tag is worth it.

Analysts said this was an easy, inexpensive way for Amazon to resume US restaurant delivery after exiting that business in 2019 because it lacked sufficient restaurant supply.

"Our thought is 'hey, why not?", analysts at RBC Capital Markets wrote.

The deal represents a familiar playbook for Amazon, which for years acquired warrants to buy stock in air transport and food distribution companies, prodding these partners to support the online retailer's business without putting up money for a total acquisition.

Just Eat Takeaway said the agreement is expected to expand membership to Grubhub+, while having a neutral impact on Grubhub's earnings in 2022 and providing a boost from 2023 onward.

The company said that Grubhub's gross assets were worth 6.5 billion euros ($6.67 billion) at the end of 2021, and it made a pretax loss of 403 million euros in that year.

World+Biz

Amazon / GrubHub

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

7h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

8h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

20h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work