Aid for Israel, Ukraine will boost US security 'for generations': Biden
President Joe Biden on Thursday exhorted the US Congress to approve urgent military support for Israel and Ukraine, saying the aid would boost US security "for generations."
"It is a smart investment that's going to pay dividends for American security for generations. (It'll) help us keep American troops out of harm's way. (It'll) help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful and more prosperous for our children and grandchildren," Biden said.