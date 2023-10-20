Aid for Israel, Ukraine will boost US security 'for generations': Biden

U.S.President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Joe Biden on Thursday exhorted the US Congress to approve urgent military support for Israel and Ukraine, saying the aid would boost US security "for generations."

"It is a smart investment that's going to pay dividends for American security for generations. (It'll) help us keep American troops out of harm's way. (It'll) help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful and more prosperous for our children and grandchildren," Biden said.