After Trump win, investors savour 'red sweep' possibilities

USA

Reuters
09 November, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 11:03 am

Related News

After Trump win, investors savour 'red sweep' possibilities

A so-called red sweep scenario, in which Republicans control the White House and both houses of Congress, could clear the way for Trump to implement his economic proposals with a freer hand

Reuters
09 November, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 11:03 am
A trader wears a hat in support of Republican Donald Trump, after he won the US presidential election, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, November 6, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A trader wears a hat in support of Republican Donald Trump, after he won the US presidential election, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, November 6, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Investors are increasingly factoring what potential Republican control of government could mean for stocks, bonds and currencies, even as the first feverish market reactions to Donald Trump's presidential victory begin to settle.

A so-called red sweep scenario, in which Republicans control the White House and both houses of Congress, could clear the way for Trump to implement his economic proposals with a freer hand. Many, such as tax cuts, are seen as being growth-friendly but also driving up inflation risks.

Republicans held a narrow edge on Friday as election officials tallied the final votes that will determine control of the US House of Representatives, though Democrats succeeded in flipping a pair of New York state seats.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"With many of Trump's policies geared to support stocks, particularly small caps, markets are likely to respond well to a red sweep," said JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG North America and president of online broker Tastytrade.

Expectations that such policies will be pushed through under Trump to some degree have helped lift corners of the stock market higher, boost the dollar and weigh on Treasuries, as investors recalibrated their portfolios for stronger growth, looser regulations and the possibility that inflation worries could keep the Federal Reserve from cutting rates too deeply next year.

One notable move has been in small cap stocks, with the Russell 2000 index up about 8% this week.

While some of those moves have lost steam in recent days, investors are still gaming out how Trump's policies could affect markets and the economy over the long-term, especially under a red sweep scenario.

Trump has promised to slash federal regulations that he says limit job creation. He has pledged to keep in place a 2017 tax cut he signed while in office, and Trump's economic team has discussed a further round of individual and corporate tax cuts beyond those enacted in his first term.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs said their earnings per share estimates for the S&P 500 would rise by about 4% if Trump reduced the statutory domestic corporate tax from 21% to 15%.

Deutsche Bank analysts said they would upgrade their 2025 US growth forecast to 2.5-2.75% from 2.2% in the event of a red sweep. However, they expect to reduce their 2026 growth forecast in anticipation of economic uncertainty associated with an intensifying trade war.

Republican control of government could also provide a longer-term boost for the dollar, which has already risen to its highest level in four months against a basket of its peers following a post-election surge this week.

Strategists at JP Morgan see the euro sinking to $1.00-$1.02, down about 6% from its current level, if there is a sweep, as opposed to a drop to $1.05 in the case of a split Congress.

History may also be on the side of continued strong stock performance if a red sweep comes to pass.

The S&P 500 rose an average of 9.1% in years of such unified control against a 6.7% average annual return for divided government, in which the opposing party holds at least one of the Senate or House of Representatives, according to an analysis by Evercore ISI of data since 1928. The index is up 26% this year and hit 6,000 points for the first time ever on Friday.

To be sure, even with the Republican Congressional majority, some investors believe the narrow margins faced in both the House and Senate may still present challenges to implementing fiscal and regulatory changes.

"We may not get everything that has been promised. The discussion on the campaign trail is always very different than the legislation that gets passed," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist for Murphy & Sylvest. "I think a lot of that is already in the pricing for stocks today."

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Donald Trump / NYSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

2h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

17h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

18h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

43m | Videos
Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

15h | Videos
Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

17h | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

20h | Videos