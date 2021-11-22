Activists urge Biden to push for intellectual property waiver for Covid-19 vaccines

USA

Reuters
22 November, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 03:15 pm

Related News

Activists urge Biden to push for intellectual property waiver for Covid-19 vaccines

More than 5.4 million people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019

Reuters
22 November, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Fifteen human rights groups are urging US President Joe Biden to get personally engaged in a long-running fight to enact an intellectual property waiver for Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization, calling his leadership "a moral necessity."

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam, Public Citizen and 11 other groups told Biden in a letter that an emergency waiver was urgently needed to combat the pandemic, noting that fewer than 7% of people in low-income countries had received a first Covid-19 vaccine and vaccines remained scarce.

More than 5.4 million people have died of Covid-19 around the world since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Biden reversed the previous US position to endorse a waiver in May, a move that caught some allies by surprise, but there has been little progress since then. The European Union, Britain and Switzerland remain opposed, arguing that issuing such waivers would undercut years of investment and research.

Top News / World+Biz

Biden / Covid -19 / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan