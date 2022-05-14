Accused New York subway shooter pleads not guilty to terrorism, weapons charges

USA

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 11:45 am

Related News

Accused New York subway shooter pleads not guilty to terrorism, weapons charges

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Frank James, charged with last month&#039;s mass shooting in a Brooklyn subway, is sworn in before pleading not guilty to terrorism and weapons charges in a courtroom in New York City, New York, US, 13 May, 2022 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Frank James, charged with last month's mass shooting in a Brooklyn subway, is sworn in before pleading not guilty to terrorism and weapons charges in a courtroom in New York City, New York, US, 13 May, 2022 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A man charged with last month's mass shooting in a New York subway, one of the most violent attacks in the history of the city's transit system, pleaded not guilty to terrorism and weapons charges in Brooklyn federal court on Friday.

Frank James, 62, is accused of carrying out an 12 April gunfire and smoke bomb attack that injured 23 people. He entered his plea before US District Judge William Kuntz, dressed in khaki prison clothes.

James' lawyer, Mia Eisner-Grynberg from the Federal Defenders of New York, did not seek to have her client released on bail, and declined to comment after the plea.

Ten people were shot in the attack, which unfolded as a Manhattan-bound N train was pulling into the 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood during the morning commute. Thirteen others were injured in a frantic rush to flee the train. No one was killed.

The incident set off a round-the-clock manhunt that culminated in James' arrest some 30 hours later. After his arrest, Eisner-Grynberg said James saw his photograph in the news and then called the New York Police Department's tipline to turn himself in. 

A motive for the attack remained unclear. Police say James, a Bronx native with recent addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, posted videos on YouTube prior to the attack in which he addressed New York City Mayor Eric Adams and complained about the presence of homeless people on subway cars.

The attack followed a string of violent crimes in America's largest metropolitan transit system, including instances of commuters being pushed onto subway tracks from station platforms.

James could face life in prison if convicted on charges of carrying out a terrorist attack on a mass transit system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. 

World+Biz

New York subway / attack / Terrorism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

3h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

4h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

6h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

4h | Videos
Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

19h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert