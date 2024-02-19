Abraham Lincoln pardoned Biden's great-great-grandfather: Report

USA

AFP
19 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 09:10 pm

Related News

Abraham Lincoln pardoned Biden's great-great-grandfather: Report

AFP
19 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 09:10 pm
US President Joe Biden, shown here in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on February 17, 2024, had a great-great-grandfather who was pardoned by Abraham Lincoln, according to documents. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP
US President Joe Biden, shown here in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on February 17, 2024, had a great-great-grandfather who was pardoned by Abraham Lincoln, according to documents. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP

Abraham Lincoln pardoned Joe Biden's great-great-grandfather after a late-night Civil War-era brawl, documents reportedly show, linking the two US presidents across the centuries.

The court martial records in the US National Archives, reported on by the Washington Post Monday, detail the trial of Moses J Robinette after a fight with fellow Union Army civilian employee John J Alexander on March 21, 1864.

Robinette was charged with attempted murder after the tussle in the Army of the Potomac's winter camp in Virginia, when Alexander overheard him saying something about him to a cook, and rushed at him.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The two men scuffled, and Robinette drew his pocketknife, leaving Alexander with several cuts before others intervened, according to the documents.

The 42-year-old, who had been hired by the army as a veterinary surgeon, insisted that Alexander "possibly might have injured me seriously had I not resorted to the means I did."

But military judges convicted him and sentenced him to two years' hard labor.

Three army officers petitioned Lincoln to overturn his conviction, claiming the sentence was unduly harsh and that Robinette had been defending himself against someone "much his superior in strength and size."

Lincoln agreed, and signed the pardon on September 1 that same year.

The story "has waited 160 years to be told," according to the Washington Post article, written by historian David J Gerleman.

The "slender sheaf of 22 well-preserved pages of his trial transcript, unobtrusively squeezed among many hundreds of other routine court-martial cases in the National Archives, reveals the hidden link between the two men -- and between two presidents across the centuries," Gerleman wrote.

"Those few pages not only fill in an unknown piece of Biden family history, but also serve as a reminder of just how many Civil War stories have yet to be told."

Top News / World+Biz

Joe Biden / Abraham Lincoln

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

11h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

42m | Videos
US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

2h | Videos
Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

1h | Videos
The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

4h | Videos