$858 bn US defense bill scraps military vaccine mandate

USA

BSS/AFP
16 December, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 01:01 pm

Related News

$858 bn US defense bill scraps military vaccine mandate

BSS/AFP
16 December, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 01:01 pm
A US special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A US special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

US lawmakers directed the Pentagon to rescind its Covid-19 vaccine mandate as part of the $858 billion 2023 defense spending bill passed by the Senate on Thursday.

The mandate -- under which the Pentagon says more than 8,000 military personnel have been discharged for refusal to comply -- was scrapped over the objections of US President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a victory for Republicans who sought to end it.

While various other US measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 have previously been relaxed or removed, the Pentagon's vaccine requirement remained on the basis that it protected the health and readiness of military personnel.

But the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023 -- which was previously passed by the House of Representatives, and still must be signed by Biden -- now requires the defense secretary to end the mandate.

The White House supported Austin's opposition to repealing the mandate, but that was not enough to carry the day in Congress.

Republicans, who have insisted that various Covid-19 prevention measures infringe on personal freedom, pushed for the mandate's removal and had threatened to hold up the bill if it did not lift the shot requirement.

A group of Republican senators called in a late November letter for the mandate to be scrapped and for the reinstatement of those who were removed from the armed forces as a result.

The mandate has "ruined the livelihoods of men and women who have honorably served our country," they wrote, also arguing that removing troops from the military at a time when it is struggling with recruiting is detrimental.

'Myths and misbeliefs'

A proposal by Republican senators -- which would have prohibited the imposition of a new Pentagon mandate without congressional approval and required the reinstatement with back pay of personnel dismissed under the current one -- failed to pass earlier on Thursday.

The NDAA leaves the decision on potential reinstatement of servicemembers discharged under the mandate up to the Pentagon, which declined to comment on the legislation prior to its passage.

"The military departments have the ability to consider applications for reinstatement of servicemembers who were previously separated for refusing the vaccine," an explanatory statement accompanying the NDAA said.

Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy, who is seeking to become speaker of the House, has argued that the mandate has affected recruiting -- an assertion the Pentagon has questioned.

Austin said that he has "not seen any hard data that directly links the Covid mandate to an effect on our recruiting."

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the mandate "appears to have very minimal impact on recruiting," and that doing away with it "would impact the readiness of the force."

Singh also said that the majority of respondents to a survey spanning from January to September 2022 said the mandate did not change the likelihood they would consider joining the military.

But General David Berger, the commandant of the US Marine Corps, said it had affected recruiting in some areas of the country, putting the blame on "myths and misbeliefs" and defending the mandate as "critical to make sure we can do our job."

World+Biz

US / Military / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

5h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

1d | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

20h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

21h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

22h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing