8, including 5 children, shot dead in Utah home

USA

UNB/AP
05 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 12:01 pm

Related News

8, including 5 children, shot dead in Utah home

UNB/AP
05 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 12:01 pm
Representational image
Representational image

Total eight people including five children were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.

The victims were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a statement by city officials in Enoch, a city of about 8,000 people located 394km south of Salt Lake City.

Police said they did not detect any threat to the public.

Iron County School District officials said in a letter sent to parents that the five children attended schools in the district.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by news of the eight bodies and that the deceased -- all members of one family -- were well known in the southern Utah town.

"Many of us have served with them in church, in the community and gone to school with these individuals," Dotson said in a video statement Wednesday night.

"This community at this time is hurting. They're feeling loss, they're feeling pain and they have a lot of questions," Dotson added, noting that officials planned on releasing more information as it becomes available and the police investigation progresses.

Welfare checks based on calls to the police department like the one that led them to the residence where the bodies were found are routine when individuals are not seen for extended periods of time, Dotson said.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.

Top News / World+Biz

USA / Utah / shot dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

1h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

1h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

2h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Thousand years of history in one room

Thousand years of history in one room

17h | TBS Stories
Nuhash Humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

Nuhash Humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

18h | TBS Entertainment
Where do billionaires keep their money?

Where do billionaires keep their money?

18h | TBS Stories
Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

19h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget