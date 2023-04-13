78-year old US woman arrested third time on bank robbery charges

A teller counts U.S. dollars at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula/File Photo

A 78-year-old woman has been taken into custody after allegedly carrying out a heist in Missouri for a third time.

Bonnie Gooch has been jailed on a $25,000 bond after she was charged with one count of stealing from a bank in the holdup last Wednesday in Pleasant Hill, reports The Guardian.

In 1977, Gooch was convicted of robbing a California bank for the first time. Her second attempt was in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit in 2020. Her probation over the second heist ended in November 2021.

During the attempted robbery, Gooch handed a teller a note that said "I didn't mean to scare you".

Court documents filed in Cass County also said the robbery note demanded "13,000 small bills"

According to the Cass County prosecutors, surveillance video captured her banging on the counter. The 78-year-old woman allegedly told the teller not to count the money and "just give it" to her.

Witnesses described the suspect as wearing all gray and wearing plastic gloves, a black N95 mask, and black sunglasses.

Gooch was stopped less than 2 miles (3.2km) away with cash scattered on the car's floor and smelled strongly of alcohol, added the Prosecutors She was "very stern" with officers.

"It's just sad," said Pleasant Hill's police chief, Tommy Wright