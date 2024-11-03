6 Bangladeshi-origin candidates running in 2024 US Senate elections

USA

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 10:30 am

6 Bangladeshi-origin candidates running in 2024 US Senate elections

Of these, five are already elected representatives and are standing for re-election

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 10:30 am
Various Bangladeshi origin US politicians are running for their senate seats. Collage: collected
Various Bangladeshi origin US politicians are running for their senate seats. Collage: collected

Six Bangladeshi-origin candidates are currently running in different election races in the US.

Of these, five are already elected representatives and are standing for re-election. 

Georgia State Senator Sheikh Rahman is in the strongest position among them. 

Sheikh Rahman of Georgia is running for re-election from Senate District 5, Nabila Islam is running for re-election from Senate District 7 of the same state, Masudur Rahman is running for re-election from Senate District 4 in Connecticut, and Salim Saddam is running for re-election from State Senate District 37 in Virginia. 

They are all Democrats.

However, Abul Bashar Khan, who is running for re-election in the New Hampshire State House of Representatives in Rockingham District 20, is a Republican. 

Another candidate, Dr Nuran Nabi, is a Democrat candidate.

Additionally, several Bangladeshi-origin Americans live in other states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey, at county and other levels.
 

