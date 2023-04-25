3M to cut 6,000 positions globally

The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company 3M is shown in Irvine, California April 13, 2016. Photo :Reuters
The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company 3M is shown in Irvine, California April 13, 2016. Photo :Reuters

3M Co MMM.N said on Tuesday it would cut about 6,000 positions globally as the US industrial conglomerate looks to restructure its business amid waning demand and increasing costs.

Shares of the St Paul, Minnesota-based company were up 1.6% at $106.7 premarket.

"We announced actions that will reduce costs at the corporate centre, further simplify and strengthen our supply chain structure, and streamline our go-to-market business models, which will improve margins and cash flow," said 3M CEO Mike Roman.

3M anticipates annual pre-tax savings of $700 million to $900 million upon completion of the cost-cut actions.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company reported an adjusted profit of $1.97 per share for the quarter ended 31 March, down from $2.63 per share a year earlier.

 

