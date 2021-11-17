140,000 US children lose parents amid pandemic: Business Insider

A child plays in the yard at New York Public School 321 in the Park Slope neighbourhood in Brooklyn, New York, US, August 7, 2020.Photo:Reuters

More than 140,000 US children have lost a parent or caregiver during the Covid-19 crisis due to the coronavirus or pandemic-related causes, Business Insider reported Sunday, citing a new study.

It means that about one out of 500 American children have suffered from the misfortune, it said, adding that the situation will put extra psychological and financial pressure on those kids.

The data also reveals vast disparities by race and ethnicity, with the majority of the children, about 65 percent, being members of racial and ethnic minority groups, said the US financial news website.

The United States is the country hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 47 million confirmed cases, and over 764,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.