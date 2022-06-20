1 minor feared dead, cop among 3 injured in Washington DC shooting

USA

Hindustan Times
20 June, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 11:07 am

Related News

1 minor feared dead, cop among 3 injured in Washington DC shooting

Hindustan Times
20 June, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 11:07 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

In yet another shooting incident that has been reported from the United States, multiple people were on Sunday shot at in Washington DC, reportedly near the site of the Juneteenth music concert. 

Police said a minor is feared dead, while three others sustained injuries. A police officer was also among those who were injured during the shooting incident. The hunt for the suspect is on.

Addressing a presser, the Washington DC police said, "1 juvenile at this point, it appears, is dead. 2 other civilians and 1 police officer are injured. They are recovering."

On its official handle, the police said in a tweet, "MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing."

According to local media, the shooting took place at or near the site of a Juneteenth music concert called "Moechella" on 14th and U Street.

The status of the injuries was unclear at the time of filing this report.

The incident comes weeks after a shooting incident in Texas sent shockwaves across the country and ignited the debate on gun laws. On May 24, 19 children were shot and killed at a Texas elementary school by a gunman – a teenage boy.

As incidents of gun violence in the US have been on the rise, president Joe Biden had called for a ban on assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raising the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

"We need to ban assault weapons. ... if we can't, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturers' immunity from liability," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

USA / Shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

56m | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

4h | Videos
Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

15h | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary