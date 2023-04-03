1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles shopping centre

Los Angeles police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in a shopping mall parking lot in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Los Angeles police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in a shopping mall parking lot in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting during a drug deal outside a Los Angeles shopping centre Saturday, police said.

Multiple suspects shot at each other during what police believe was a dispute during a narcotics deal in a parking lot at the Fallbrook Shopping Center in West Hills around 3:45 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said.

The deceased man was not immediately identified by police.

Three victims hit by gunfire were transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At least two of those may face charges after their release from medical care, Hamilton said.

Three suspects were in custody Saturday evening and investigators believe the shooting involved gang members, he said.

Mark Connole, 34, of Woodland Hills, California, was booked at Van Nuys Jail on a charge of murder, police said in a statement Sunday.

Police recovered two firearms at the scene, Hamilton said.

"We believe that all of the people involved in this dispute have been identified and we believe we have them either in custody or we have them where we can provide them medical care," Hamilton said.

An LAPD helicopter spotted a vehicle with windows shot out leaving the scene and tracked the vehicle, Hamilton said.

"That suspect became involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision where they injured someone else and continued fleeing the area," Hamilton said. "They subsequently switched vehicles and the air units saw them switch vehicles and directed ground units to the location where the suspect was fleeing."

There was a pursuit lasting two to three minutes before the vehicle pulled over. A female driver and the male suspect who fled the shooting scene surrendered and were taken into custody, Hamilton said.

The person who was injured in the hit-and-run accident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

