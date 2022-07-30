‘1 in 4 monkeypox cases in US in New York’: Virus sparks fresh alarm

USA

Hindustan Times
30 July, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 12:32 pm

Related News

‘1 in 4 monkeypox cases in US in New York’: Virus sparks fresh alarm

Hindustan Times
30 July, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 12:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After coronavirus, the United States is witnessing a surge in monkeypox cases and is now on top of the list of the countries which have been affected the most by the current outbreak. Within the US, a large number of cases are concentrated in New York that has now declared a "State Disaster Emergency" to check the spread of the disease.

In a Twitter thread, New York governor Katchy Hochul made the announcement and highlighted the severity of the situation. "More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York, currently having a disproportionate impact on at-risk groups," she wrote

"We are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and educate New Yorkers on how to stay safe," she further added. "I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak.

This Executive Order enables us to respond more swiftly, and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated."

On Friday, San Francisco too had declared a "Local Public Health Emergency" to check the spread of the disease. "The virus affects everyone, LGBTQ community is seeing significant cases and we need action," Mayor London Breed said.

As per the latest data by the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), top US medical body, the country has over 5,189 cases, one of the highest in the world. New York has recorded 1,345 cases so far and California and Illinois are among other states where the spike has been worrying.

Worldwide, according to the CDC data, more than 22,000 cases have been reported.

The World Health Organisation last week had declared the disease to be a global health emergency.

Among the latest developments are one death registered in Spain and cases among children. The fatality rate of the disease is said to be 3-6%.

World+Biz

US / monkeypox / New york

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

3h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

20h | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food
Photo: TBS

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

14h | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

15h | Videos
Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

16h | Videos
Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink