‘1 in 4 monkeypox cases in US in New York’: Virus sparks fresh alarm

After coronavirus, the United States is witnessing a surge in monkeypox cases and is now on top of the list of the countries which have been affected the most by the current outbreak. Within the US, a large number of cases are concentrated in New York that has now declared a "State Disaster Emergency" to check the spread of the disease.

In a Twitter thread, New York governor Katchy Hochul made the announcement and highlighted the severity of the situation. "More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York, currently having a disproportionate impact on at-risk groups," she wrote

"We are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and educate New Yorkers on how to stay safe," she further added. "I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak.

We are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and educate New Yorkers on how to stay safe. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 30, 2022

This Executive Order enables us to respond more swiftly, and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated."

On Friday, San Francisco too had declared a "Local Public Health Emergency" to check the spread of the disease. "The virus affects everyone, LGBTQ community is seeing significant cases and we need action," Mayor London Breed said.

As per the latest data by the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), top US medical body, the country has over 5,189 cases, one of the highest in the world. New York has recorded 1,345 cases so far and California and Illinois are among other states where the spike has been worrying.

Worldwide, according to the CDC data, more than 22,000 cases have been reported.

The World Health Organisation last week had declared the disease to be a global health emergency.

Among the latest developments are one death registered in Spain and cases among children. The fatality rate of the disease is said to be 3-6%.