World Bank to disburse $700 mln to Sri Lanka: Lankan minister

Sri Lanka Crisis

Xinhua/UNB
30 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 07:35 pm

Related News

World Bank to disburse $700 mln to Sri Lanka: Lankan minister

Lankan FM Peiris stated that short term financial assistance from the World Bank would be appreciated until sustainable solutions are found

Xinhua/UNB
30 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 07:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The World Bank will disburse approximately $700 million to Sri Lanka within the next few months, Sri Lanka's foreign minister announced on Monday (30 May).

This pledge was made when the World Bank's Country Manager in Colombo Chiyo Kanda talked to Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs GL Peiris.

During the meeting, the minister sought assistance from the World Bank until long term assistance materialises through the International Monetary Fund, other international institutions and donor countries.

The minister stated that short term financial assistance from the World Bank would be appreciated until sustainable solutions are found.

The World Bank country manager said that her office is also working with other organisations such as the Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the UN office, encouraging them to "re-purpose" their already committed projects to help the people of Sri Lanka at this difficult time.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe foreign currency shortage which has created problems in importing essential items.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka crisis / World Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

8h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

7h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

5h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

2h | Videos
Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

3h | Videos
Success comes from hard work, not easy

Success comes from hard work, not easy

3h | Videos
Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh