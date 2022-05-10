As unrest spreads across Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appeals for peace

Sri Lanka Crisis

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 07:01 pm

As unrest spreads across Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appeals for peace

“All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis,” the embattled President tweeted

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 07:01 pm
A worker sweeps the street alongside the burnt buses near Sri Lanka&#039;s former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa&#039;s official residence &#039;Temple Trees&#039;, a day after they were torched by protesters in Colombo on May 10, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)
A worker sweeps the street alongside the burnt buses near Sri Lanka's former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence 'Temple Trees', a day after they were torched by protesters in Colombo on May 10, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday appealed for peace, as the mostly peaceful anti-government protests on the island nation took an extremely violent turn. "I appeal and urge people to remain calm & stop violence & acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations," Rajapaksa said on Twitter.

"All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis," he said.

The 72-year-old leader's appeal came a day after Sri Lanka witnessed its bloodiest day of the ongoing nationwide stir. In the country's largest city of Colombo, supporters of President Gotabaya attacked anti-government protesters; at least eight people were killed and more than 200 injured in Colombo and other cities on Sunday.

 

