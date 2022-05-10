As unrest spreads across Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appeals for peace
“All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis,” the embattled President tweeted
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday appealed for peace, as the mostly peaceful anti-government protests on the island nation took an extremely violent turn. "I appeal and urge people to remain calm & stop violence & acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations," Rajapaksa said on Twitter.
"All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis," he said.
The 72-year-old leader's appeal came a day after Sri Lanka witnessed its bloodiest day of the ongoing nationwide stir. In the country's largest city of Colombo, supporters of President Gotabaya attacked anti-government protesters; at least eight people were killed and more than 200 injured in Colombo and other cities on Sunday.