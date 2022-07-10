As stir reaches his office, 'missing' Lankan President Rajapaksa orders gas distribution

Sri Lanka Crisis

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 07:29 pm

Related News

As stir reaches his office, 'missing' Lankan President Rajapaksa orders gas distribution

In recent months people have been blocking roads across the country in a desperate bid to force the government to address the issue of acute gas shortages

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 07:29 pm
As stir reaches his office, &#039;missing&#039; Lankan President Rajapaksa orders gas distribution

Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose location is still unknown since the protesters overran both his office and the official residence, has ordered officials to ensure the smooth distribution of cooking gas after the fuel-starved country received 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas, his office said on Sunday.

In recent months people have been blocking roads across the country in a desperate bid to force the government to address the issue of acute gas shortages.

President Rajapaksa has instructed the officers to carry out the unloading and distribution of gas as the first ship arrives at Kerawalapitiya this afternoon. A second ship carrying 3,740 metric tonnes of gas is due on  11 July and a third carrying 3,200 metric tonnes of gas will arrive on 15 July, according to Sri Lankan media.

A large gathering of protesters continue to occupy the president and prime minister's iconic administrative buildings which also function as official residences. No major breaches of security reported on Sunday, the police said.

President Rajapaksa was not present in the presidential House when a mob stormed the building on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.

The country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, had announced in April that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026.

Sri Lanka's total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka economic crisis / Sri Lanka crisis / President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

How to refrigerate meat the right way

54m | Magazine
How to make Kalabhuna

How to make Kalabhuna

2h | Magazine
Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

1d | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

11h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

11h | Videos
Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

11h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south