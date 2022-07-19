Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe says Rajapaksa govt covered up facts: CNN

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 08:00 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 08:49 am

Related News

Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe says Rajapaksa govt covered up facts: CNN

"By the end of next year let's start stabilising, and certainly by 2024 let's have a functioning economy which will start growing," Wickremesinghe said

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 08:00 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 08:49 am
Ranil Wickremesinghe, newly appointed prime minister, arrives at a Buddhist temple after his swearing-in ceremony amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo
Ranil Wickremesinghe, newly appointed prime minister, arrives at a Buddhist temple after his swearing-in ceremony amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has told broadcaster CNN during an exclusive interview that Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government was "covering up facts", while adding that he aimed to stabilize the island nation's devastated economy by the end of 2023.

"By the end of next year let's start stabilising, and certainly by 2024 let's have a functioning economy which will start growing," Wickremesinghe said. 

Ranil Wickremesinghe's interview with CNN was his first with an international media outlet since he was appointed acting president by former leader Rajapaksa, who fled the crisis-hit country last week.

He added he that had spoken to Rajapaksa since he first fled Sri Lanka for Maldives, and then traveled to Singapore.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore, Saudi Arabia next

However, Wickremesinghe said he does not know whether the former leader is still in Singapore, or elsewhere.

Wickremesinghe is now vying to be Sri Lanka's next president, with parliament set to elect a new leader on Wednesday. He is being backed by the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna political party, will face off against at least three other candidates.

Read full interview here

Sri Lanka has been brought to its knees by a growing economic crisis that has left the country struggling to buy essential imports, including fuel, food and medicine. Protesters have taken to the streets to demand the resignations of the country's leaders and last week appeared to have scored a victory when Rajapaksa vowed to resign, then fled the country after thousands of demonstrators stormed his residence, and some swam in his pool.

Wickremesinghe's private residence was set on fire by angry protesters shortly after. 

Life for Sri Lankans remains chaotic as they navigate the country's paralyzing crisis. People continue to line up outside gas stations for hours and even days - desperately hoping to purchase fuel.

Many local businesses are shut and supermarket shelves are increasingly barren.

As anger continues to build, Wickremesinghe said people could protest "peacefully," adding "Don't obstruct the parliamentarians and the parliament from carrying out their duty."

The acting Sri Lankan president had declared a nationwide state of emergency from Monday, in a bid to quell any possible social unrest ahead of parliament's presidential vote on 20 July.

"We are trying to prevent (the police and military) from using weapons. They have been attacked on some occasions but we still told them try their best not to use weapons," he said during the interview. 

Wickremesinghe said he can understand what the people of Sri Lanka are going through.

"I told them there have been three bad weeks ... And the whole system had broken down," he said.

"We were not going to have gas, we were not going to have diesel. It was bad."

Top News / World+Biz

Ranil Wickremesinghe / Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

21h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

22h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

46m | Videos
Betel leaf production in Banshkhali increased, but traders still counting loss

Betel leaf production in Banshkhali increased, but traders still counting loss

51m | Videos
TBS Special: Money flow

TBS Special: Money flow

11h | Videos
US lifts ban on Russian food exports

US lifts ban on Russian food exports

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership