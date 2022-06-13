Sri Lanka’s poorest struggling to put food on table at current prices: Report  

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS Report 
13 June, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 11:38 am

Related News

Sri Lanka’s poorest struggling to put food on table at current prices: Report  

The poorest 40% of Sri Lankan households earn a mere LKR26,931 every month (1LKR = Tk0.26)

TBS Report 
13 June, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 11:38 am
People wait in a queue to buy kerosene at a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People wait in a queue to buy kerosene at a fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The economy of Sri Lanka fell deep into a recession and incomes deteriorated in the two years of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, said its Department of Census and Statistics (DCS).

The South Asian country's average monthly household income was estimated at LKR76,414 (1LKR = Tk0.26), reports Colombo-based English newspaper Daily Mirror.

To put things into perspective, the aforementioned figure reflects the income for an average household comprising 3.7 people and there are also vast disparities between the three segments – urban, rural and estate. 

The latest Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2019 of Sri Lanka show that an urban household on average earned LKR116,670 per month.

Meanwhile, the rural family generated an average of LKR69,517 which has become even weaker for an estate sector family at LKR46,865. 

During the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic the country saw its incomes falling amid hyperinflation resulting in families losing 40% of the value of their nominal incomes within just one year through May 2022, the Daily Mirror report added.

The survey also found out that the poorest 20% of the households in Sri Lanka were generating only LKR17,572 while the poorest 40% of the households generated LKR26,931. 

Besides, the richest 20% of the households in Sri Lanka on average earn LKR196,289/month, which may have grown in the last two years in nominal terms.

But their purchasing power fell sharply in the last six months due to double-digit inflation, which accelerated into runaway prices from March onwards. 

Whereas, the middle 60% of the households generated an average monthly income of LKR56, 079 for a family of 3.7 persons. 

As per the report published on Sunday, the living standards of 80% of the households in Sri Lanka have been affected while the bottom 40% may have been plunged into dire poverty due to inflation which acts as an insidious tax on people's incomes. 
 

Top News / South Asia

Sri Lanka economic crisis / South Asia / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

3h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

2h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

3h | Videos
Is higher education mandatory ?

Is higher education mandatory ?

4h | Videos
Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

17h | Videos
Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?