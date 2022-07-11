Sri Lanka's parliament to elect new president on 20 July

Sri Lanka Crisis

Reuters
11 July, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 08:02 pm

Sri Lanka's parliament to elect new president on 20 July

Reuters
11 July, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 08:02 pm
Sri Lanka crisis: The public resentment against Rajapaksa government is strengthening by the day, forcing President Gotabaya to declare emergency. Photo: Collected
Sri Lanka crisis: The public resentment against Rajapaksa government is strengthening by the day, forcing President Gotabaya to declare emergency. Photo: Collected

Sri Lanka's parliament will reconvene on 15 July and a new president will be elected on 20 July, the parliamentary speaker said on Monday, as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa plans to resign on Wednesday amid a devastating economic crisis.

"Nominations for the next president will be presented to parliament on 19 July. On 20 July parliament will vote to elect a new president," Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a statement.

"During the party leaders' meeting held today, it was agreed that this was essential to ensure a new all-party government is in place in accordance with the Constitution and to take forward essential services."

