Sri Lanka's national television broadcast suspended

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 03:52 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka's national television broadcast suspended

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 03:52 pm
Demonstrators move away from tear gas used by the police near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa&#039;s residence during a protest against him. Photo: Reuters
Demonstrators move away from tear gas used by the police near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during a protest against him. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka's national television channel Rupavihini has suspended its telecast.

Officials say engineers shut the channel down as throngs of protesters entered the state television office, reports BBC. 

After Rupavahini, another Sri Lankan broadcaster ITN has suspended its telecast amid protests across the country, Lankan media reported.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has authorised the prime minister to carry out presidential duties after the president fled to the Maldives amid protests on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency as the acting president.

Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters storm into prime minister's office

The island nation's tourism-dependent economy was hammered first by the Covid-19 pandemic and then suffered from a fall in remittances from overseas Sri Lankans. A ban on chemical fertilisers hit output although the ban was later reversed.

The Rajapaksas implemented populist tax cuts in 2019 that affected government finances while shrinking foreign reserves curtailed imports of fuel, food and medicines.

Petrol has been severely rationed and long lines have formed in front of shops selling cooking gas. Headline inflation hit 54.6% last month and the central bank has warned that it could rise to 70% in the coming months.

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe takes over as acting president: Report

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's elder brother, resigned as prime minister in May after protests against the family turned violent. He remained in hiding at a military base in the east of the country for some days before returning to Colombo.

In May, the Rajapaksa government-appointed Mohammed Nasheed, the speaker of the Maldives parliament and a former president, to help coordinate foreign assistance for crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

The same month, Nasheed publicly denied allegations that he was helping Mahinda Rajapaksa secure safe haven in the Maldives.

On Tuesday, Sri Lankan immigration officials prevented Basil Rajapaksa from flying out of the country.

It was not clear where Basil Rajapaksa, who also holds US citizenship, was trying to go. He resigned as finance minister in early April amid heavy street protests and quit his seat in parliament in June.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka / State media / national television

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

7h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

6h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

6h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155