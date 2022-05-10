Sri Lanka’s main opposition party SJB to take over govt if president quits

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:40 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka’s main opposition party SJB to take over govt if president quits

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:40 pm
Sri Lanka’s main opposition party SJB to take over govt if president quits

Sri Lanka's main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegyaya (SJB)  on Tuesday (10 May) decided that it would take over the government, provided President Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down from his post.

SJB MP Harshana Rajakaruna said that SJB has decided to take over the government, in the event the President leaves office, the Daily Mirror reported.

"Most of the MPs had proposed that the party should take over the government, only if the incumbent President leaves office," he said.

The party also met the other opposition political parties including the independent group and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to explain its stance.

Meanwhile, Leader if Opposition Sajith Premadasa in a twitter message said his party is ready to accept any responsibility, but as long as it does not involve working with any crisis instigators.

"We have always offered our absolute support to overcome this crisis. It's good to finally have a productive meeting with CB Governor and Treasury Secretary. It is a given that we will take on any responsibility as long as it does not involve working with any crisis instigators," he said. 

Top News / World+Biz

SJB / Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka economic crisis / Sri Lanka crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

4h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

40m | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

8h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

20h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021