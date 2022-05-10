Sri Lanka’s main opposition party SJB to take over govt if president quits

Sri Lanka's main Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegyaya (SJB) on Tuesday (10 May) decided that it would take over the government, provided President Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down from his post.

SJB MP Harshana Rajakaruna said that SJB has decided to take over the government, in the event the President leaves office, the Daily Mirror reported.

"Most of the MPs had proposed that the party should take over the government, only if the incumbent President leaves office," he said.

The party also met the other opposition political parties including the independent group and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to explain its stance.

Meanwhile, Leader if Opposition Sajith Premadasa in a twitter message said his party is ready to accept any responsibility, but as long as it does not involve working with any crisis instigators.

"We have always offered our absolute support to overcome this crisis. It's good to finally have a productive meeting with CB Governor and Treasury Secretary. It is a given that we will take on any responsibility as long as it does not involve working with any crisis instigators," he said.