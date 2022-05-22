Sri Lanka starts nationwide raid on those hoarding fuel

Sri Lanka Crisis

BSS/ AFP
22 May, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 01:03 pm

People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country's economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

 Sri Lankan police on Sunday started a nationwide raid on those hoarding diesel or petrol for resale, a police spokesman told journalists in Colombo.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said they had received information that a large number of those queuing at gas stations are buying fuel to resell at higher prices.

 This was causing great inconvenience for the people as long queues persist despite availability of fuel, said Thalduwa.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said that a ship carrying petrol started unloading in Colombo on Saturday night. Another ship carrying petrol will arrive on May 25, the minister said.

Sri Lanka has been facing a severe foreign exchange shortage, leading to fuel shortages for the past few months.

