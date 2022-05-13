Sri Lanka protesters vow to continue anti-government campaign despite new PM

Sri Lanka Crisis

Reuters
13 May, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 12:37 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka protesters vow to continue anti-government campaign despite new PM

Protesters said the appointment of Wickremesinghe will do little to ease the anger against the president, who they say is ultimately responsible for the worst economic crisis to hit the nation since it became independent in 1948

Reuters
13 May, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 12:37 pm
Ranil Wickremesinghe, newly appointed prime minister, arrives at a Buddhist temple after his swearing-in ceremony amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo
Ranil Wickremesinghe, newly appointed prime minister, arrives at a Buddhist temple after his swearing-in ceremony amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

Sri Lanka's new prime minister will begin forming a unity government on Friday, but his appointment has failed to appease anti-government protesters demanding the resignation of the president for the country's disastrous economic crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed veteran opposition politician Ranil Wickremesinghe as the island nation's prime minister late on Thursday after a week of violent clashes that left 9 people dead and over 300 injured.

The president's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit as prime minister on Monday as the violence spiralled and is in hiding in a military base.

"We will stop this struggle when our people get justice," said Chamalage Shivakumar, one of the hundreds of people who have camped out at a protest site in the main city Colombo.

"Whoever they appoint as prime minister, we will not stop this struggle until people get relief."

Wickremesinghe is the only lawmaker from his United National Party in the country's parliament and will be reliant on rival political parties to form a government. An alliance led by the Rajapaksas holds about 100 of parliament's 225 seats, while the opposition has 58 seats. The rest are independent.

Protesters said the appointment of Wickremesinghe will do little to ease the anger against the president, who they say is ultimately responsible for the worst economic crisis to hit the nation since it became independent in 1948.

Buffeted hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the Gotabaya brothers, Sri Lanka is critically low on foreign exchange, and rampant inflation and fuel shortages have brought thousands onto the street in a month of protests that had remained predominantly peaceful until this week.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pat a pet and have some cookies

Pat a pet and have some cookies

57m | Food
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as Bongbong, is likely to be influenced by the policies of both his father and his predecessor. Photo: Bloomberg

New Philippine President Marcos is no Duterte on foreign policy

22m | Panorama
Badrul Imam. Illustration: TBS

‘Exploiting gas from workover wells can reduce dependency on spot LNG’

3h | Panorama
Slow fashion is a way of supporting artisan communities, and as a result, it revives designs that are developed from tradition. Photo: Courtesy

Faster is not always better: Maheen Khan’s pointers on slow fashion and creativity

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Controversy continues over Taj Mahal land

Controversy continues over Taj Mahal land

4h | Videos
Never do these in a new job

Never do these in a new job

4h | Videos
The tale of Bangladeshi denim’s conquering the world

The tale of Bangladeshi denim’s conquering the world

5h | Videos
North Korea under total lockdown at Kim's direction

North Korea under total lockdown at Kim's direction

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert