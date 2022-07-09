Sri Lanka protesters take dip in swimming pool after storming president’s residence
Thousands of protesters have stormed the residence of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid fierce protests over the nation's ruinous economic collapse.
Mobile phone footage shows a swarm of people running riot inside the gated property in the nation's capital Colombo on Saturday, with dozens diving into the swimming pool, while crowds also forced their way into the Presidential office nearby.
At least 39 people, including two police officers, have been hospitalised with injuries amid the protests, officials said.
Reports indicate Rajapaksa was moved to a safer location, though the Sri Lankan government has not provided information on his whereabouts.
Demonstrators have been demanding his resignation after months of protests over Sri Lanka's economic crisis.