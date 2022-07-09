Sri Lanka protesters take dip in swimming pool after storming president’s residence

Thousands of protesters have stormed the residence of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid fierce protests over the nation's ruinous economic collapse.

SRI LANKANS take a dip at the Presidential palace's swimming pool, raid the bedroom and kitchen as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees. Protestors want the Head of State OUT #SriLanka #gotabayarajapaksa #GotaGoHome @WIONews pic.twitter.com/l7mK7qMQRk— Eric Njoka 🇰🇪 (@eriknjoka) July 9, 2022

Mobile phone footage shows a swarm of people running riot inside the gated property in the nation's capital Colombo on Saturday, with dozens diving into the swimming pool, while crowds also forced their way into the Presidential office nearby.

At least 39 people, including two police officers, have been hospitalised with injuries amid the protests, officials said.

Reports indicate Rajapaksa was moved to a safer location, though the Sri Lankan government has not provided information on his whereabouts.

Demonstrators have been demanding his resignation after months of protests over Sri Lanka's economic crisis.